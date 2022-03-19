Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,528 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,186.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,361.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

