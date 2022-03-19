Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,316 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.