Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.