Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 6,366 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ranpak worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 686,460 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $15,389,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $11,869,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

