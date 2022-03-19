Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $212.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.