Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $12.86 on Friday, hitting $577.02. 2,116,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

