Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

