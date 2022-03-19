Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.