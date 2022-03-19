Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.52 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

