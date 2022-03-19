Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.