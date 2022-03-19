Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 297,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 127.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after purchasing an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $85,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $142.43 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

