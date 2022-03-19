Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,827 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in General Mills by 277.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.