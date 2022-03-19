Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 933 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.17. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.