Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 5,773,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

