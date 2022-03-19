Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,272 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 679,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,952 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 209,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

