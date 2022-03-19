Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,254 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,302. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

