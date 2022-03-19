Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Copart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.24. 2,231,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,048. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

