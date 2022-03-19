Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWM stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,871,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

