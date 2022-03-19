Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.22. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.