Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 902 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 35,386,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,112,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

