Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 457.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,103.36 and $40.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

