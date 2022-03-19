Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

