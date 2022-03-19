Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

