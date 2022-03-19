Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

