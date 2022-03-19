STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 302,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,432,596 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

