Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

