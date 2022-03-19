StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Strong-Buy”

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

PVH stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

