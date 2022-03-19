StockNews.com Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dorman Products by 107,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

