StockNews.com Upgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

