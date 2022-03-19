StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.38 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

