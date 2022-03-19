StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.38 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
