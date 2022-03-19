StockNews.com Downgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.