StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

