StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AEZS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.