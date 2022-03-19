Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 140,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EIGR stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

