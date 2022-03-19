Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Shapeways Call Options (NYSE:SHPW)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 777 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.