Stifel Nicolaus Raises Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target to C$7.50

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.
Arizona Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
