Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

MANT opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

