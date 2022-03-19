Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.47.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

