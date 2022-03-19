Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 889,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

