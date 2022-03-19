Stephen F. Dowdle Sells 6,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andersons stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

