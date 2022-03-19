Stellantis Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stellantis in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Stellantis stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $607,517,000. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

