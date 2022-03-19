Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.55.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE STLC opened at C$49.51 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.