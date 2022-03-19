Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €0.21 ($0.23) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.23). 11,783,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

