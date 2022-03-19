Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €0.21 ($0.23) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.23). 11,783,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.22).
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.
About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)
Further Reading
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Steinhoff International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steinhoff International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.