Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.69

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 199123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.