State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $781,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.39 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

