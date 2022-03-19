State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,465 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

