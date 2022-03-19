State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,165 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $671,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

