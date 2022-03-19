State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

