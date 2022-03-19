State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $764,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,476.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,031 shares of company stock worth $864,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

