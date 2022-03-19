State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $52.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

