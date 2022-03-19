State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $52.14.
State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.